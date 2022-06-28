Headspace Griffith will open its doors to young people between 12 and 25 for a series of free activities to help improve their mental health and connect with other young people during the upcoming school holidays.
Week one will feature two art workshops by Tambourine Art Studio on Monday July 4 and Friday July 8.
Advertisement
The workshops will be hosted by Tambourine owner Isis Ronan who will develop a painting and then guide attendees on how to draw their own versions.
Week two will start with a mindfulness art session on Tuesday July 12 featuring a mental health clinician showing attendees how to incorporate mindfulness into everyday activities and hobbies such as painting.
A free 'Meet and Eat' pizza day will then be held on Thursday July 14 from 12:30pm, for young people looking to meet others and enjoy some free pizza.
READ MORE
While school holidays is a positive time for most young people, Headspace Griffith centre manager Dylan Oliver said others can struggle.
"We see two polar opposites during school holidays," Mr Oliver said.
"Either young people's mental health decreases because they're not seeing their peers at school, or their mental health increases because they're not experiencing anxiety about having to go to school.
"That's why we're running some alternative activities instead of general one-on-one counselling. We're focusing on community connection and providing an alternative." he added.
Mr Oliver said headspace's activities would provided numerous benefits for young people looking to branch out.
"They're going to learn some skills around how to engage with an activity mindfully," he explained.
"If they come to Tambourine Arts Studio they can hang out with their friends and sit in a space where they're guided and have fun.
"And if they come to the Meet and Eat then not only do they get free pizza but they can meet the headspace team, see the centre and form connections with other young people."
To learn more about the events and to register visit the headspace Griffith page on eventbrite.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.