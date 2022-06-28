The Area News

Headspace Griffith will offer young people the chance to practice valuable skills and meet new people with a range of activities and events announced for the school holidays

Vincent Dwyer
Vincent Dwyer
June 28 2022 - 2:00am
CONNECTING: New headspace Griffith centre manager Dylan Oliver (front, centre) with the headspace Griffith team. PHOTO: Contributed

Headspace Griffith will open its doors to young people between 12 and 25 for a series of free activities to help improve their mental health and connect with other young people during the upcoming school holidays.

