Tom Moore's 'Abundant Wonder' exhibition launched at Griffith Regional Art Gallery on June 24, as eager art enthusiasts gathered to from the master artist himself about his work.
The intricate glass artwork is on display for the next seven weeks, showcasing a mix of playful imagination and profound insight into glass-crafting and the wider world.
Among a range of fascinating fragilities are a collection of bird-like vehicles, potatoes with human eyes and even plants made out of glass - a wonder to walk through and examine for both adults and children.
Mr Moore explained that the exhibition was the culmination of five years of work, releasing along with a book chronicling the last twenty years of his work.
"This work is sort of unusual in the realm of glassmaking, because most of that work is quite serious and abstract. It's unusual to make humorous or figurative work," he said.
"I was more influenced by 1970s ceramics - there was a movement of funk ceramics that came from California."
Mr Moore said he hoped people would be excited by the exhibition, finding some of the hope alongside it - but it also serves as an evaluation of glassmaking itself.
"Glass is a really interesting and significant material, but it has a really high environmental cost so there's a tension in this work ... I feel somewhat conflicted as an artist but I also feel that the human position is very conflicted."
He was quick to thank the many assistants and friends that had worked alongside him and the wider glassmaking community for their help.
""It's a really nice, close community. We depend on each other as a community, we train each other so we can help each other," Mr Moore said.
The 'Abundant Wonder' exhibition will be at the Griffith Regional Art Gallery from June 24 to August 21. More information is available on the Gallery's website or by calling the gallery at 6962 8338 during opening hours.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
