Three tertiary education students from the Riverina have been awarded the prestigious Regional Agricultural Society Foundation (RASF) Rural Scholarship for their hard work and dedication to their communities.
Carissa Bellato of Coleambally, Chelsea Gordon of Barellan and Simon Whelan of Whitton will each receive up to $6000 in financial grants to continue their studies.
Miss Bellato is 18-years-old and currently studying a bachelor of paramedicine at Charles Sturt University in Port Macquarie. She said she has always had a passion for helping others.
Miss Gordon is studying a bachelor of agricultural science with the goal of becoming agronomist and expanding her knowledge in all agricultural areas. She is currently studying at Charles Sturt University in Wagga Wagga.
And despite coming from four generations of rice farming, Mr Whelan has decided to undertake his doctor of medicine at University of Notre Dame after being inspired by the professionalism of rural medicine.
The scholarship aims to financially support regional tertiary students who are looking to apply their knowledge and skills to their respective communities.
A total of 69 students were selected for the scholarship, with 14 being from the Riverina Murray region, including Corowa, Old Junee and Wagga Wagga.
RASF manager, Cecilia Logan, said the foundation was proud to help recipients pursue and achieve their career goals.
"For many regional students, higher education requires them to move away from their homes and families, which can be both emotionally and financially difficult," Mrs Logan said.
"The Rural Scholarship program aims to make this transition easier by assisting with accommodation and education related costs and allowing students to concentrate on their studies without additional financial stress.
"This year's recipients have demonstrated a strong desire to give back to country NSW and we are delighted to play a role in helping them achieve their goals."
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
