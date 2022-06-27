The Area News

Three tertiary students from the Riverina have been named recipients of the prestigious RASF Rural Scholarship for their hard work and desire to give back their communities

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
June 27 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNING BIG: Carissa Bellato, Chelsea Gordon and Simon Whelan were three of the 69 tertiary students announced as receipients of the RASF Rural Scholarship on Monday. PHOTOS: Contributed

Three tertiary education students from the Riverina have been awarded the prestigious Regional Agricultural Society Foundation (RASF) Rural Scholarship for their hard work and dedication to their communities.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith and The Irrigator in Leeton. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.