The Area News

Griffith Base Hospital will once again be able to offer orthopaedic services to the region

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 2 2022 - 5:04am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Murray Helen Dalton outside Griffith Base Hospital. PHOTO: Contributed

Griffith Base Hospital will once again be able to mend broken bones and fractures, with orthopaedic services set to return soon.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.