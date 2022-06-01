The Area News

An energy bill subsidy may not go far enough to significantly aid struggling families, according to the LCN

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
June 1 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Energy bill subsidy not enough for struggling families

An energy bill subsidy is on it's way for families trying to keep up with increasing cost of living, but the extra boost won't be enough for many according to the Linking Communities Network.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.