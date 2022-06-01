Energy bill subsidy not enough for struggling families

An energy bill subsidy is on it's way for families trying to keep up with increasing cost of living, but the extra boost won't be enough for many according to the Linking Communities Network.
State treasurer and NSW Energy Minister Matt Kean announced increase support payments, with households now being able to access up to $1600 a year in financial assistance. The payments come as part of the existing Energy Accounts Payment Assistance program.
The EAPA program is designed to help households experiencing short-term hardship, with a limit of $300 per quarter. That limit has now increased to $400, up to a maximum of $400.
"This means the annual maximum limit of vouchers has increased from $1,200 to $1,600 per household," said Mr Kean.
"With cost-of-living pressures increasing, colder weather arriving and days shortening, we want to make sure households in NSW not only keep the lights on but keep their families safe, warm and comfortable."
The extra assistance for electricity and gas bills comes just after the Australian Energy Regulator released its final determination, showing that NSW energy customers will face price increases from July 1.
The price increases have been driven partly by external factors including the Russian invasion of Ukraine which has affected supply and led to global price pressures on coal and gas. Extreme weather events such as the flooding in Lismore and Northern NSW have also played a significant role in driving up prices.
Kirrilly Salvestro from the Linking Communities Network said that she expected energy companies to just lift prices to match the extra boost.
"The companies will just put prices $1600 up, that's what I would say," she said.
"With the increased rent and the increase cost of food, that won't even be seen,"
"All of our clients are struggling, as are dual-income households with Mum and Dad both working."
Information on rebates and support is available at service.nsw.gov.au or by phoning 13 77 88.
