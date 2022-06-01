Concerns over hospital's high turnover

Griffith Base Hospital will soon be on it's fourth general manager in as many years, prompting some concern over the abnormally high turnover rate for a high-level position.
The current general manager, Mr Suchit Handa, tendered his resignation just days ago and will wrap up his time in the next few weeks. Mr Handa will have served in the position for just under a year when he leaves the hospital on June 17.
Advertisement
Mr Handa will be heading to Sydney, to be the primary caregiver for his child and better support his family.
Greg Brylski and Dr Elizabeth Harford both also held the job for brief periods, with Dr Harford holding the role for three years and Mr Brylski holding it for two. With such a pattern, it seems manager's are lasting less time in the hospital with each iteration.
After Mr Brylski's resignation, Member for Murray Helen Dalton put out a call for answers regarding the shockingly high turnover rate of Griffith Base Hospital's upper management.
Mrs Dalton said the third resignation was 'devastating.'
"It's devastating that Griffith Base Hospital have lost their third General Manager in four years ... We are always grateful when medical professionals move to Griffith. We should be doing all we can to encourage them to stay and make Griffith their home."
IN OTHER NEWS
Mrs Dalton added that the secrecy around the events made understanding any problems difficult.
"I am told about intense bullying by Murrumbidgee Local Health District management at the hospital, but it's hard to verify anything because the Government gags staff and threatens them with code of conduct violations if they talk to me or the media."
"The public deserve answers, but the Government is keeping us all in the dark."
"The first thing we need is for the Government to explain to us why our hospital has a faster turnover then McDonalds."
Griffith mayor Doug Curran said that he supported Mr Handa's resignation but hoped for consistent management in the future.
"We'll never know all the intricacies but at the end of the day, that's it. You'd love to see somebody that was a bit more longer-term, someone home-grown, but that's not always possible," Cr Curran said.
"Consistency in management would be good but these things happen, and family has to come first."
It's not yet known who will take over the role from Mr Handa, or for how long they'll keep it for.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.