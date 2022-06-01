The Area News

With yet another General Manager set to leave, concerns have been raised over Griffith Base Hospital's turnover rate

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated June 1 2022 - 4:28am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concerns over hospital's high turnover

Griffith Base Hospital will soon be on it's fourth general manager in as many years, prompting some concern over the abnormally high turnover rate for a high-level position.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.