The Area News

Griffith vets are urging pet owners to remain vigilant and get their dogs vaccinated amid an ongoing rise in the deadly canine parvovirus

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
May 31 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THE JAB: Vet nurse Samantha Blomeley says vaccination is the best way to protect your furry friend from the deadly parvovirus. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

Griffith's veterinary workers are calling for pet owners to vaccinate their dogs against the parvovirus which has continued to spread in the area since last year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.