Griffith's veterinary workers are calling for pet owners to vaccinate their dogs against the parvovirus which has continued to spread in the area since last year.
Canine parvovirus, also known simply as parvo, is a highly contagious DNA virus which is spread through dogs via contact with contaminated feces.
Symptoms include loss of appetite, lethargy, vomiting and diarrhea, with high heart rate and dehydration occurring in the most severe cases.
The alarm was sounded in 2021 amid an increase in local cases.
Griffith Veterinary Hospital vet nurse Samantha Blomely said parvo was still spreading despite her warnings to the public to get their dogs vaccinated last year.
"It's still very present. There's still a lot of unvaccinated dogs as well as the stray dog population moving it around," Mrs Blomeley said.
She also said recent wet weather may have helped parvo stick around longer than expected.
"The humidity and the moisture is helping it to survive a bit longer in the environment," Mrs Blomeley said.
"This has been one of the wettest summer's we've had in a very long time, which does give quite strong evidence to support that."
All Creatures Hospital vet Hannah Gardner echoed this.
"I don't think it's scientifically proven as a theory, but sometimes the wet weather can bring it up when the soil is disturbed," Miss Gardner said.
Despite only being new to the area, Miss Gardner said she had already treated several parvo cases in Griffith this year, as well as at her previous clinic.
She said pet owners need to make sure their dogs were vaccinated, particularly puppies who need three doses before they are 14 weeks of age.
"Parvovirus is definitely lethal if not treated properly," Miss Gardner added.
Mrs Blomeley agreed vaccination was the best way for pet owners to defend their puppies and dogs against the disease.
"It can live in the ground for ten years or more," she said.
"That's why we stress so much to not take puppies out until they're fully vaccinated. Even though you know your neighbourhood, you don't know who was there previously.
"There's still plenty more awareness to be spread," she added.
Friends of Griffith Pound are currently holding a vaccination drive to help Griffith pet owners afford vaccinations and achieve herd immunity in the area.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
