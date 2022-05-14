A panel of policymakers and health experts gathered at the Griffith Regional Theatre to answer questions about regional healthcare from the wider community.
The panel included Health Minister Brad Hazzard, Shadow Health Minister Ryan Park, Greens MP Cate Faehrmann, Deniliquin GP Marion Magee, Member for Murray Helen Dalton and CEO of Rural and Remote Medical Services Mark Burdack.
Advertisement
While most panellists attended in person, Mr Hazzard attended via videoconference which led to a few brief outages during the night as the free trial version of Zoom expired.
RELATED
It was an evening of venting frustrations, sharing horror stories and occasionally pointing fingers as the panel and community tried to figure out exactly where and why the health system has failed regional NSW and more importantly, how to fix it.
While Helen Dalton had tried to secure a 'big name' to host the event, duties eventually went to Philippa Walker, a member of Ms Dalton's team.
Complexities led to the evening running significantly overtime, with questions still being lobbed to the panel over 30 minutes after the scheduled finish of 7pm.
The forum, organised by Ms Dalton and her team, arrived two weeks after the regional health inquiry released their findings showcasing the dire straits of rural and regional healthcare.
READ MORE
Responses to the forum were mixed.
Joe Catanzariti said the forum wouldn't solve everything but it was an important step.
"I think it's great. It's not a magic wand to fix everything but we all have to do our part and if everybody does theirs, things will come together."
Some were less pleased with how it went, with many citing the pre-screening of the questions as a low point.
Ms Dalton's team did assure attendees that she would answer or forward any questions sent that weren't addressed on the night, but similar promises were not made by other panelists.
"I was disappointed it wasn't put to the audience, we didn't get to ask any questions," said Rina Mercuri.
Paediatric nurse Stephanie Bell was especially unimpressed with Mr Hazzard's responses, saying it showcased a lack of awareness of the situation in regional towns.
"I just found his whole manner very offensive, to be honest," said Miss Bell.
Advertisement
Ms Dalton closed with what could well have been the thesis statement behind the whole forum.
"Communities have been cut out of the conversation. I want the communities back in the conversation," she said.
"I'm giving you a fair warning - don't wait for the government to do right by you, you need to speak out about this and you need to really get going with this."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.