After weeks of looking ahead, Council will take some time to look back over the most recent quarterly budget

Updated May 19 2022 - 7:41am, first published 1:30am
Council set to review quarterly budget, honours former councillor

After weeks of looking and planning for the months and years ahead, Griffith City Council will take a moment to look back and examine the most recent quarterly budget at the next general meeting.

