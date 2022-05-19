Council set to review quarterly budget, honours former councillor

After weeks of looking and planning for the months and years ahead, Griffith City Council will take a moment to look back and examine the most recent quarterly budget at the next general meeting.
Council will be discussing the financial status of Griffith for the first quarter of the year, from January 1 to the end of March this year. The operational budget has been lower than anticipated, dipping into Griffith City Council's savings to make up the deficit from anticipated costs.
Income from grants to be put towards capital expenditure was notably lower - reduced by just over 2.5 million dollars from the original projection. Fortunately, the ordinary fund also decreased expenditure, by over 7.5 million.
The overall finances aren't as promising however, with a projected spend of almost $20 million in the year since June 30 2021. Total cash and investment funds back then were at $81,860,000 however the total decrease in available money will leave just $61,972,838 left, according to council's estimations.
Council originally budgeted a decrease of around 17 million dollars, though the ultimate result is a further decrease to estimations of around 3 million.
The Senior Management Team at council have looked ahead and are hoping to find savings in the financial year ahead.
"The adjustments made have been reasonably conservative. The actual year-to-date operating performance is tracking ahead of budget and it is the intention of the Senior Management Team to strive to lock in as many savings as possible over the course of the year to achieve a surplus result across Council where possible," the report reads.
In less financial news, council will be presenting former councillor Mike Neville with an outstanding service award - acknowledging his long tenure as councillor.
Mr Neville acted as a councillor for 22 years, serving as mayor for seven of them.
Council will also resolve on a controversial application for frost fans, after receiving objections from the community at Nericon. Many were concerned about noise impacts, and effects on the nearby environment.
The council meeting will take place from 7pm on Tuesday, May 24. The meeting will be livestreamed through the Griffith City Council Facebook page and minutes will be posted on the Griffith City Council website at a later date.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
