The Area News

Griffith Aged Care Support Service and Griffith City Council hold annual Seniors High Tea featuring cakes, council discussions, and comedy from Harriet Littlesmith | Photos

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated May 19 2022 - 7:40am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HIGH TEA: Carol Dedman and Pamela Burns enjoy a morning of sweets and laughs. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

Griffith's senior community showed up to a morning of cakes and laughs at Griffith Aged Care Support Service and Griffith City Council's annual Seniors High Tea.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vincent Dwyer

Vincent Dwyer

Journalist

Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.