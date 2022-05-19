Griffith's senior community showed up to a morning of cakes and laughs at Griffith Aged Care Support Service and Griffith City Council's annual Seniors High Tea.
The event took place at Griffith Ex-Serviceman's Club and featured some co-mingling as well as an assortment of sweets for each table and the odd cup of tea or three.
Griffith general manager Brett Stonestreet and Mayor Doug Curran opened with discussions about planned community works, including the Griffith Base Hospital upgrade and West End Sports Precinct upgrade, before taking questions from patrons.
Questions included train station upgrades, green waste bins, Lake Wyangan, public park lighting, and introducing more arts and drama programs for the community.
The civil and occasionally lighthearted discussions were followed by belly laughs as patrons were treated to a performance by comedian Harriet Littlesmith, which also featured a sing-along.
Many patrons remarked how well planned the event was, and praised Littlesmith's performance.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
