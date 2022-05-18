After last year's successful pilot, Hanwood Public School's premiere artistic social event and fundraiser - the Paint and Sip - will be returning this year.
The event, which involves an art class mixed with wine, is being run by the Hanwood P&C as one of their primary fundraisers for the year, as well as an opportunity to foster the sense of community behind the school.
Advertisement
Rebecca Watt said the last time the Paint and Sip was held before COVID locked down the schools last year, estimating it as April last year. Another was supposed to be held in November, but was postponed until now.
Ms Watt, who is an organiser behind the event, said that they were keen to get people back into the school.
"It's great. It brings community members into our school, we're really lucky that we've got a great community ... we've got lots of parents who've never even met their teachers until this year because they weren't allowed to come into the school."
Artist Isis Ronan will be teaching the attendees. She said she has a particular passion for fundraising events.
"Hanwood have just been really supportive in terms of pulling me in for these events, but also painting the school itself. Whenever they ask, I'm always happy to help," she said.
READ MORE
"It's just a nice way to meet people. You're bringing a bunch of people together to do something - it has a different feel to when I'm doing them for a birthday party or a hen's night."
"There's something about doing it as a fundraiser that I really love."
Ms Watt said they may do another event later in the year, depending on Mrs Ronan's availability and the need.
"It will just depend on fundraising needs on whether we hold another one this year or if it's just a once-a-year event."
While open to anyone over 18, tickets are limited so bookings are key. Ticket price include a glass of wine on entry, and more will be available at a bar throughout the event.
Tickets are available through Eventbrite.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.