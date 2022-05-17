A qualified doctor is undertaking further GP training in Griffith after previously enjoying working in the area.
Dr Patrick Lam is currently doing three to four years of community-based GP training at the Your Health Griffith practice as part of regional targeted training by GP training provider, GP Synergy.
Dr Lam said it was an easy decision to come back to the region.
"I thoroughly enjoyed my time in Griffith, it's a beautiful town to work and live in, so I decided to return for my GP training," Dr Lam said.
Having previously completed medical studies at University of Sydney and worked in Sydney trauma hospitals, Dr Lam said he was enjoying the community-based general practice so far.
"I've found the most enjoyable aspect of general practice is the diversity of presentations and continuity of care for my patients. I'm also enjoying the independence of managing my own patients," Dr Lam said.
"My current GP supervisor, Dr Marion Reeves and the Your Health Griffith practice have been very supportive of my training."
Your Health Griffith practice manager Rosie Harriman said Dr Lam was an amazing doctor and that the whole team was happy to have him back in the region.
"The response has been incredible. I've never had such positive feedback with a registrar so soon," said Mrs Harriman.
"He comes with a wealth of experience and is very thorough.
"When we're blessed to have a registrar like Dr Lam arrive it's like a breath of fresh air," she added.
GP Synergy CEO Cameron Wilson said there are currently 77 GP registrars in various training stages across the Murrumbidgee region.
"It's important for local communities to welcome and support new doctors as they settle into rural towns, as we'd all be pleased to see the doctors stay here in the longer term," he added.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
