The Area News

Griffith City Council will vote on a controversial development application, after a number of complaints were submitted

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 17 2022 - 7:02am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council to vote on controversial frost fan application

An application for the installation of 29 frost fans in Nericon will be in front of councillors on May 24, after a number of complaints regarding the application's noise reports and fears that it's not up to scratch.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.