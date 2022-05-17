Council to vote on controversial frost fan application

An application for the installation of 29 frost fans in Nericon will be in front of councillors on May 24, after a number of complaints regarding the application's noise reports and fears that it's not up to scratch.
Roz Vardenega began a petition in January to prevent the fans being installed, due to concerns about the noise impacts on the neighbourhood and the nearby wildlife.
Advertisement
Ms Vardanega lodged a letter along with the petition, pointing out that the noise report accompanying the development application includes data from over a decade ago and from another country.
RELATED
Primary concerns over the application concern the validity of the reports used to justify the noise impacts, with all data collection used being taken in Hastings, New Zealand at a distance of 300 metres, back in 2010.
The data was also collected on flat ground, providing different conditions to the land the fans would be on, which is adjacent to a low mountain range.
The collection blatantly conflicts with Griffith City Council's frost fan policy, which specifically notes "Manufacturers sound power level data must not just be based on the sound power output at 300 metres only, but readings taken at a range of distances and provided to Council."
A spokesperson for Bruel and Kjaer, the developers of the technology used to measure the sound impact said that the lack of recent accreditation of the analysers threw the validity into question.
"The report should include the details of the most recent accredited calibration, and they have not included this information, then this brings into question the validity of the measurements made for the report."
Griffith City Council will vote on the development application at the upcoming meeting. The meeting will be at 7pm on May 24, and will be livestreamed to Council's facebook page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.