Griffith's mental health support workers are pushing for less stigmatisation and more education on mental health, in an effort to encourage all to feel more comfortable getting help at any stage.
With more attention being paid to mental health, it's often said that Griffith doesn't have enough in the way of mental health services and support networks but some are working hard to address that.
Rowena Gilbey is the manager at the Specialist Community Mental Health Service, and said that there was a misconception that mental health support was difficult to access, expensive or that there were prohibitive wait times.
She theorised that the criteria might be misconstrued as being prohibitive, but that they would always try to redirect someone to a service that could help them more.
"Community mental health services do have a criteria, so people need to meet that criteria ... in saying that, if someone doesn't meet the criteria, we'll support them to find somewhere more appropriate," Ms Gilbey said.
"There can be a misunderstanding around the role of different services. Sometimes a referral is made to a service but it wouldn't necessarily be that service. Understandably, that can lead to people feeling invalidated."
The SCMHS specialises in providing early intervention or crisis support, addressing immediate risk and identifying mental health crises. They emphasise that no referral is needed to access the service, with walk-ins accepted.
Conversely, Program manager Amy Salmon works at the 'My Step to Mental Wellbeing' program to provide long-term support for those who aren't in immediate danger but want to get mentally healthier.
She said that in cases where funding or time was an issue in accessing another service, part of their role was to ensure safety in the interim period.
"Obviously we have to work within guidelines, but at the end of the day, our bread and butter is community mental health. If there's nothing that's immediately available or apparent that's most suitable, we'll hang onto them and work with what we have to see what we can find."
Ms Salmon described the approach as a holistic view to recovery, utilising peer support to help people feel comfortable and visualise a future after mental illness.
Ms Salmon and Ms Gilbey both said that education was key to ensuring that people feel comfortable seeking help, and knowing where to get it. They encouraged people to take courses in mental health first aid and understanding where they can help.
"We've got a great community spirit in Griffith. IN my experience, people generally do want to support each other which is fantastic," Ms Gilbey said.
Regarding the recent mental health crisis in regional youth, Ms Salmon said that it can be difficult for parents to know the difference between normal adolescent difficulties and potential indicators of poor mental health.
Ms Gilbey was confident in the future of mental health, with NSW Health rolling out a number of new mental health services for the region over the year to help address specific concerns for Griffith and the Riverina.
The Specialist Community Mental Health Service and the MyStep to Mental Wellbeing program are located at 175 Yambil Street.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please contact 000. Mental health support is also available at the following numbers:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. Graduated from RMIT in 2020. Fond of coffee, cheeses and a good parma.
