Member for Murray Helen Dalton is planning another forum after her recent regional housing effort - this time focusing on healthcare. While the housing forum brought together everyone with a connection to housing to brainstorm ideas as a group, the upcoming presentation will be more of a panel discussion, akin to ABC's "Q&A." "The recommendation from the Upper House inquiry will be brought down this week. There's been a lot of attention and I want to keep the pressure on the state government to make those changes," Ms Dalton said. The forum will be held at the Regional Theatre on May 13, and Ms Dalton's office is currently urging people to send in their questions for a series of panellists. While the full panel hasn't been decided yet, a few names have committed. Ryan Park, the shadow health minister for NSW has committed, along with Greens MP Cate Faerhmann, who recently served as deputy chair for a parliament health committee. Mark Burdack, CEO of Rural and Remote Medical Services has also RSVP'd. "I've invited Sussan Ley too - I think it's time that the liberals stepped into the forum so I'm giving them the opportunity to have their say. She could be a panellist as well," Ms Dalton said. NSW Minister for Health Brad Hazzard has not yet committed, but assured the office that he was hoping to be in Griffith for the event. Others are also not yet committed but are hoping to attend. Ms Dalton won't be chairing the event herself, with hopes to bring in a big name to run the session. Current candidates include Sally Sara, Jamelle Wells or Liz Hayes. "I'm fishing with big hooks," Ms Dalton said. She added that she hoped the mayors of nearby councils - Carrathool, Hay, Leeton, Griffith and Murrumbidgee - would also be in attendance. The effectiveness of the forums in addressing these issues is somewhat up in the air still, with the housing crisis remaining dire. READ MORE Ms Dalton said they had encountered roadblocks with crown land holdings, and were waiting on responses from state ministers. "They haven't come back with anything yet, they probably won't." Although Minister for Families and Housing Natasha Maclaren-Jones will be visiting Griffith in the near future, and Ms Dalton hoped to see some progress there. "We'll try and get her in front of relevant groups so she gets a good understanding of what's happening." The regional healthcare forum will begin at 6pm on May 13, at Griffith Regional Theatre. The event will also be livestreamed on facebook. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

