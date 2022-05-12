The Area News

Brad Hazzard will be calling in to an upcoming "Q&A" style forum to answer questions on rural healthcare

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 12 2022 - 7:19am, first published 5:00am
Brad Hazzard commits to upcoming health forum

NSW Minister for Health Brad Hazzard has confirmed his attendance at Helen Dalton's upcoming health forum, attending via videoconference.

