Health inquiries recommendations do not include nurse-to-patient ratios, the key demand from nurses' strikes

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 9 2022 - 10:29am, first published 1:00am
ONE TO THREE: Nurses have been campaigning for nurse-to-patient ratios for months, but a mandate is conspicuously missing from health inquiry recommendations. PHOTO: Cai Holroyd

After the release of the regional health inquiry, the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association is encouraging the state government to take heed quickly.

