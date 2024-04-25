Residents, visitors say cheers for all the years at the Yenda Diggers Club

Following two moving Anzac Day services on Thursday, residents and visitors alike paid tribute to the Yenda Diggers Club for last drinks at the outlet.
Around 150 turned out for the dawn service breakfast at the club and similar numbers returned in the afternoon following the mid-morning service for lunch, drinks and reflections on the outlet's pivotal role in the community over the years.
Two-up was also featured later in the afternoon and while spirits were high for the legendary tradition, the acknowledgement that it was likely the last run to be had at the Diggers was heavy on the minds and hearts of most.
Some of those reminiscing were Geoffrey and Karen Mackenzie who had moved to Yenda from Bilbul just months before.
Both said they were shocked when they heard the club would be closing, saying they had become regular Thursday night attendees.
"I think it's going to be felt a lot more when the doors close," Mrs Mackenzie said. "Unfortunately I think it's a sign of the times; cost of living and other effects."
"I actually thought it was going ok before the news," Mr Mackenzie added. "There's a lot of history here and what I think a lot of people are hoping is that it will eventually re-open in some fashion.
"Personally I feel it will best serve as some sort of club, serving drinks and providing other services for patrons.
"Plenty of locals have supported it over the years and if that patronage could return it would be fantastic. Here's hoping and praying," he said.
Yenda's Cathy and Zoe Stockton, Maddie Payne, Ella Farronado, Jordan Payne and Chloe Richards also reflected on the closure.
They said the club gave some of them their first jobs.
"It was a big surprise when we heard," Ms Stockton said.
"It's been an important part of the town, with Zoe, Maddie and Jordan all able to enter the workforce because of this place. It's going to be a big loss."
Yenda chapter RSL president Neville Twigg echoed the sentiments of patrons on the day.
"I think part of the reason we had so many at our Anzac services was due to the club's closure; I know they have come from far and wide to bid farewell, including Cootamundra," Mr Twigg said.
"What I would hope is the club can be repurposed; there has been talk about it possibly becoming a backpackers hostel or a community club.
"What I absolutely hope is that the building doesn't go to waste.
"It's very sad to see it closing but the reality is patronage has been falling. At one time I was one of the club's directors and even then the writing was on the wall."
Despite the closure, members of the Yenda RSL chapter have given assurances plans will be in the making for Yenda's Anzac Day commemorations to continue in the years to come, with venues for services and the Yenda Anzac Day breakfast to be discussed.
