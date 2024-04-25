Stirring, emotional tribute to those past and present at Yenda Anzac Day

Yenda's mid-morning Anzac Day commemoration carried with it the sentiments of its dawn service counterpart, attracting hundreds to the town's cenotaph for a stirring event on April 25.
Young and old, ex-servicemen and women, emergency services, local leaders and residents participated in a march from the Diggers Club, along Yenda Place to the War Memorial Park, led by RSL Yenda chapter secretary Neville Capararo in an army jeep.
In a sombre, stirring and at times emotional salute to veterans past and present, singer Bailee McDonald made the occasion all the more memorable with powerful versions of 'I Am You Are We Are Australian,' 'Abide With Me,' and the national anthem.
EMC Louis Toscan carried proceedings while Yenda and Yoogali school students recited the roll of honour and the prayer for the nation.
Ex-servicemen Shane Wakley, also the son of the late former Yenda chapter RSL president Allan Wakley, delivered a stirring speech that was both a tribute to his father and those involved in past and present conflicts.
"Your presence here today is a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by so many to secure our future," Mr Wakley said.
"Today on this solemn occasion our hearts are heavy with both reverence and remembrance, for it is not only a day of national significance; it also holds a deeply personal significance to many of us here.
"Exactly one year ago I stood in front of this community and informed you that my father was ill and could not make it to his beloved Anzac Day service," he said.
"That night as The Last Post played on the TV news, dad passed away. If there was ever an appropriate time for someone like my father to pass away, I'm sure he would have chosen Anzac Day," Mr Wakley said.
He said the day serves as a reminder of the enduring legacy veterans have left behind.
"It is a legacy of strength in the face of adversity, unity at times of strife, and the unbreakable bond that ties us together as a nation," he said.
"The Anzacs that arrived on the shores of Gallipoli over a century ago embody the very essence of courage... we remember them and all those who have served in conflicts around the world whose names are etched in memorials. They are a reminder of the true cost of war."
Wreaths were laid at the cenotaph by local schools, Griffith City Council, the Yenda RSL, the CWA and more.
Yenda RSL president Neville Twigg said it was another pleasing turnout.
"While we had some technical problems at the start, it came through extremely well, with a wonderful guest speaker in Mr Wakley and a fantastic and talented singer," he said.
"We are extremely grateful to the fire brigade and the many volunteers for their help. Without them these commemorations would not be what they are.
"Lest we forget," Mr Twigg said.
