Stirring, emotional tribute to those past and present at Yenda Anzac Day

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
April 25 2024 - 2:14pm
Yenda's mid-morning Anzac Day commemoration carried with it the sentiments of its dawn service counterpart, attracting hundreds to the town's cenotaph for a stirring event on April 25.

