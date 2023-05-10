The former president of the Yenda RSL, Alan Wakley, was remembered at a well-attended memorial earlier this month.
Five generations of the Wakley family farewelled their beloved Alan at the Diggers Club on May 1.
The National Serviceman passed away on Anzac Day with family gathered by his side as the Last Post sounded on TV.
Born in Griffith in 1940, Mr Wakley was remembered as a man who shared his many skills across a range of jobs throughout his beloved MIA.
At the time of his passing, he had nine grandchildren, 18 great grand children and one great, great grandchild.
Private Alan Wakley was called up for National Service in August 1958 and completed his training in October the same year. Having completed training he joined the CMF where he served from 1964 to 1967.
Although he was not called to go to war, he was trained and ready to defend his country when needed.
Delivering the eulogy at the Yenda Diggers Club, Mr Wakley's son, Shane, remembered his father as a hard worker throughout his life.
"He was smart; a man who would give anything a go," Shane said.
READ MORE
"He could build, plumb, plaster, weld and have a go at any trade. He wasn't so good at painting but that's where his best friend and love of his life for 63 years, Edna, would step in to help."
Mr Wakley's first employment was at Laurie Greens Bakery in Yenda, which was followed by work on the railway which saw him briefly relocate to Bulliac and Nyngan.
He later worked as a builder alongside his wife's brother Vince.
"After building several houses in the area, he moved to his favourite shop Collier & Miller. In many ways this was his toy shop as it had everything needed to build anything from a wine tank to an Ark in case the town ever needed it," Shane said.
This marked the beginning of his engineering career, which saw him become an instrumental hand for McWilliams Wines in Yenda.
He, along with his work mates, began to find ways to make the winery more efficient.
"If you go there today, you will see many things they built or engineered as a team. If you go to Alan's shed you will also find many things engineered during his lunch breaks," Shane said.
Mr Wakley later continued to keep himself busy in retirement.
"Alan continued to work in and around the community with his best mate Kevin Jobbit, normally in the work van or at the Diggers Club talking about their next job," Shane said.
He held various memberships, many leading to lifetime membership, with clubs and organisations, and at one time or another served as President of the RSL, the Diggers Club and the Griffith Motor Sports Club.
Mr Wakley was a keen fisherman and an avid fan of motorbikes, passions he shared with his children and grand children.
Winter trips were often made to Lake Eucumbene where he and his mates would fish in the snow.
His passion for the military and commemorations such as Anzac Day remained strong throughout his life.
"His last three wishes were to be with Edna, see his brothers, and for me to march with his medals on Anzac Day," Shane said.
"As we, the family, sat by his side in the hospital on Anzac Day, the National News played the 'Last Post'. As the Last Post ended, Alan gently drifted away to join his mates in heaven. He was at peace," Shane concluded.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.