The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Music for a cause has been Citizen of the Year nominee Pat Sergi's passion

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated January 26 2024 - 9:31am, first published January 20 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An immense love for music and community has seen Griffith's Pat Sergi succeed in raising funds for a variety of local causes over the decades.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.