Music for a cause has been Citizen of the Year nominee Pat Sergi's passion

An immense love for music and community has seen Griffith's Pat Sergi succeed in raising funds for a variety of local causes over the decades.
His efforts recently led to him being named one of Griffith's Australia Day Citizen of the Year nominees.
Music has been a life-long passion for Mr Sergi and it didn't take long for him to channel his talents to bringing about change and advancement for Griffith.
Just last year he was involved in the fifth annual Takes Two concert, which raised $210,000 for Cancer Care Griffith.
"It was probably the biggest charity gig I've been in and an absolutely amazing success," Mr Sergi said.
"We've had five events now that have raised approximately $500,000 for Can Assist and the Griffith Base Hospital to name a few. We're eager to get ready for another in June."
His charity work dates as far back as the 1980s when he was the driver of Rock for the Ages, raising money to establish Scalabrini Aged Care Service and the Yenda Retirement Village.
A 10-year-long run of the event Dancing with our Stars also added sizeable contributions to the community.
In the 1970s Mr Sergi co-founded the Griffith Musician's Club and he served as president for 27 years.
He was with the club until 2016 when he choose to step back and allow new members to bring their ideas to the table.
"There were 18 bands in Griffith in the early years and plenty of gig work. It made sense to form a club," Mr Sergi said.
"We played everything from end of school term dances to the club and pub circuit, both in Griffith and beyond.
"Into the future, the club played a major part providing entertainment for Griffith's centenary as well as a long list of regular festivals and other events," he said.
Mr Sergi is elated to be nominated for Citizen of the Year.
"When I received the call I was sure it was a mistake, that it must be for someone else," he said.
"I'm very overwhelmed and honoured.
"Australia Day is a special day for all of us in Griffith. Like many, I thank my parents who came to this great country in our city's infancy. They worked hard and persevered to help make this place what it is today," Mr Sergi said.
"We live in a wonderful, peaceful country and I look forward to continuing to help Griffith prosper in the years ahead."
