There is a new look to the top of the Griffith Touch's men's top division, with the top four sides level on points after nine rounds.
The competition has tightened up substantially over the last couple of rounds, and now it's hard to pick a front-runner with two more rounds before the Christmas break.
MJ Hams Transport are the new ladder leaders after maintaining their seven-game unbeaten streak after a convincing 8-1 win over Guidolin Agrimac.
J Fallon Building were able to come away with a 5-4 win over George Duncan Electrics to join the four-way tie, while The Legend threw their hat into the ring with a 10-8 win over Marchiori Construction.
Meanwhile, there was no change to the front runners of the women's competition as Heart Racers continued their unbeaten run with a 9-2 win over Black Line, while Applied Engineering stayed second with a 9-1 win over Gem Girls.
