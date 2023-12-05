The Area News
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Griffith Touch men's top division locked up after nine rounds

By Liam Warren
Updated December 5 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 11:19am
MJ Hams Transport are the new leaders of the men's competition
There is a new look to the top of the Griffith Touch's men's top division, with the top four sides level on points after nine rounds.

