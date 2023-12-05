All games last Saturday finished in fairly comfortable wins.
The Strikers hit up a winning score of 6/124 and held the Heat to 8/67. Illya Lewis was in tremendous form for the Strikers, belting 38 runs in his two overs at the crease. Some other major contributions came from Lucas Lugton who made 24, Flynn Crawford Ross 21 and Casey Ryan 14.
Sahibdeep Singh and Jaikirat Sandhu both captured two wickets for the Heat. The Heat's top run scorers were Nichkhum Clark who made 14, Oliver Christoff 13 and Jaikirat Sandhu 12. Flynn Crawford Ross and Casey Ryan were the pick of the Strikers bowlers with two wickets each.
The Hurricanes lost only two wickets in hitting up 2/68, which set the Sixers too big a target. The Sixers fell well short, finishing on 4/43. Jobe Catanzariti led the way with 19 runs and Eamon Whelan made a handy 17 runs. Harlyn Fall chipped in with 13 runs.
Jacob Crosato and Chevy DePaoli were the Sixers wicket takers. The Sixers batsmen struggled for runs. Braxton Catanzariti and Jacob Crosato did well with 10 runs each, Archie Nancarrow added nine runs. Leila Ruggeri and Jobe Catanzariti picked up wickets for the Hurricanes.
In the closest game of the round, the Thunder scored 8/69 (ave 8.6) to record a win over the Stars who reached 13/91 (ave 7). Hudson Male topped the scoring for the Thunder with 14 runs and Hugo Bunn contributed 12.
Archie Dunbar took a bag of four wickets for the Stars. Zavier Keenan also bowled well to take two wickets. Archie Dunbar capped a big day with an innings of 25 for the Stars.
Support came from Riley Keenan who made 13 and Darcy Dunbar, 11. The successful wicket takers for the Thunder were Levi Papandrea, Max Bunn and Jayden Prudham who all took two wickets.
This week's award goes to Casey Ryan for his 14 runs and two wickets for the Sixers.
Hanwood were able to secure a surprise win over Coro after knocking up a score of 8/76 (ave 9.6) their bowlers were able to restrict Coro to 7/53 (ave 7.6). Myles Aitken batted well for 16 and Rory Lasscock continued his good form with 19 runs.
Zavier Hoffman made a useful contribution of 11 runs. Kyan Duncan led the Coro bowling attack with the good figures of 3/11. Heath Riley backed him up with 2/16 and Liam Garlick picked up 2/17. Josh Taprell again led the Coro run chase with 20 runs.
Tathya Patel and Heath Riley both made eight runs. Sehajdeep Jawanda was Hanwood's most successful bowler, taking 2/2.
Steady batting from the Leagues saw their side chalk up a competitive score of 4/74 (ave 18.5). Contributions from Harrison Palmer, 16, Archie Leach 15 and Charlie Bunn 14, helped the Leagues Club score along.
Andrew Maher bowled his usual consistent line and picked up two wickets for two runs. Diggers batsmen could not match their opposition and could only make 9/59. Levi Malone made 13 runs and Hudson Crack 11 in the Diggers run chase.
Winston Nolan continued to bowl tightly and was rewarded with 2/5 as was Harrison Palmer who finished with the same figures. Matilda Malloy out bowled both of them with a spell that yielded 3/7.
This week's award goes to Kyan Duncan for his all round contribution to Coro's efforts against Hanwood.
