Lachlan won the short and the long course. To clarify we are talking about two different Lachlan's, both of which have had three wins from three starts.
Starting from a 15-minute handicap Lachlan Date with a net time 28 minutes 4 seconds was the first of the 28 starters to cross the finish line. Four seconds later came Simon Fattore posting a net time of 33m53s.
Malcolm Blake finished in 3rd place with a net time of 29m15s then came the first female and newcomer to the Hill Ellen John (33m25s).
Peter Stockwell claimed 5th place (29m31s) two seconds ahead of Keith Riley (36m33s) then came Chris Palmer (27m40s).
The second female in 8th place was Fiona Fattore (32m13s), Brian Bellicanta was 9th and scraping into the top ten was Aidan Fattore.
Aidan starts from a handicap of 20 minutes 30 seconds and posted the fastest net time 23m32s. Matthew Calabria took a tumble leaving DNA evidence behind him and a well-executed role from Derek Goullet resulted in a bit of mud on his shoulder.
Despite having 90 seconds added to his handicap the other Lachlan, Lachlan Weymouth with a net time of 15 minutes 14 seconds had an easy win in the short course finishing 22 seconds ahead of Connor Moore (13m51s).
Two minutes later Callum Vecchio finished posting the fastest short course time of 12m47s. Callum's handicap is 11 minutes 15 seconds compared to Connor's 8m15s. The fastest short course female in 6th place was Rita Fascianelli-McIver (19m56s)
After four races in the six-race competition the long course point score has Simon Fattore leading with 133 points, Lachlan Date 120, Keith Riley 112, Peter Stockwell 79 and 5th is Aidan Fattore 77 points.
Lachlan Weymouth with 120 points leads the short course competition, Harrison Palmer 118, Connor Moore 110, Elio Minato 91 and 5th is Edward Palmer 65 points.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 5:30pm start. Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.