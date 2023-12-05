The Area News
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Coleambally begin recruitment drive with two new signings

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated December 5 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 2:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coleambally coach Jamie Bennett welcomes Tom McInneny on board from Shepparton United. Picture by Coleambally FNC
Coleambally coach Jamie Bennett welcomes Tom McInneny on board from Shepparton United. Picture by Coleambally FNC

FARRER League club Coleambally has kicked off their recruitment campaign with two new signings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help