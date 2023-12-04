Griffith's annual Food and Toy Run got off to another big year, despite concerns that the rising cost of living would impact donations.
The team from Griffith Meals on Wheels, R and J Smith Transport and plenty of eager drivers and donators met up at the Visitor's Centre carpark to load up trucks with non-perishable food and toys before driving out to Rankins Springs to deliver the needed supplies.
Every year, Rob and Janelle Smith co-ordinate the drive out to a community, trucks loaded with gifts and non-perishable food for those in need over Christmas to ensure all can enjoy the spirit of the season.
This year though, plenty of charities have felt the pinch as belts tighten and costs of living rise - forcing many to focus on keeping themselves afloat rather than turn out pockets for others.
Not the Toy Run however, which received plenty of donations to keep them going for another year.
Tenille Valensisi from Meals on Wheels said that they'd received plenty of early support, particularly from businesses around town, and extended her thanks to all those who had put up money or gifts.
"It just keeps growing," she said.
"Every year, it's bigger than it was."
For the first time, the event even included entertainment - with Dookie Thorne playing to the group as they gathered outside before taking off.
The deliveries were driven over to Rankins Springs, where they'll be distributed to those in need.
