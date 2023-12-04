The Area News
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith's Toy Run got off to a massive response from Griffith's residents and businesses for another year

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
December 4 2023 - 4:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Griffith Food and Toy Run was a massive success, despite the rising cost of living. Picture by Cai Holroyd
The Griffith Food and Toy Run was a massive success, despite the rising cost of living. Picture by Cai Holroyd

Griffith's annual Food and Toy Run got off to another big year, despite concerns that the rising cost of living would impact donations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.