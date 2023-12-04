One of Griffith's most beloved restaurants, La Scala, has opened its doors in a brand-new location but is keeping all the traditions that customers have come to expect.
La Scala has been a staple in Griffith since it's inception in 1977, but has recently moved from it's original space on Banna Avenue to a brand new space at 2 Blumer Avenue - renting a new area from the Exies and taking ownership of the function space next door.
Manager and head chef Luca Vico said that they had moved due to a rent increase making the original location untenable.
"It's not that we couldn't afford it, but for the location, we felt it wasn't feasible ... It pushed us in the right direction to expand as well," he said.
"You have to embrace change and use it to your advantage."
The new location features a recreation of the mural that provided the backdrop at the first restaurant, now painted by Luca Vico himself.
The mural recognises the history and heritage of the Vico family, and showcases beautiful Verona scenery with plenty of personal touches.
In addition to the mural, the entire building has been redone with new finishes, tiles, and plenty of renovations - creating an intimate and classy space for diners to enjoy.
The two said that the extensive reconstruction into a timeless area was why it took over two months to reopen.
"We went for a timeless look, something that doesn't date and will last us for the next twenty years," said Luca Vico.
"Got a building of great bones and we've taken it to the next level."
They were especially pleased with the work done by Griffith's local tradies - too many to list here - but thanked each of them for the dedication and attention to detail shown.
Pastry chef and co-head chef Alessandro Vico added that since they were there every day, they wanted to be especially proud of it.
The restaurant has always been a family-run establishment, and the family is determined to keep that tradition going - as well as keeping their loyal staff on deck, with a few returning thanks to the expansion.
"We've had staff for 20 or 30 years. A lot of customers that dine have worked here before," Luca Vico said.
"We've tripled in capacity ... A lot of our old staff who haven't worked for us in ten years have come back," said Luca Vico.
Both of the brothers were excited for the future, looking forward to running the space for decades to come - and seeing what La Scala has in store for even longer.
"A lot of people were worried when we announced the move ... We're looking forward to the longterm. My brother and I will both be here until we retire," Luca Vico said.
