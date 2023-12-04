Fires are continuing to hit Griffith, with a home on Heath Crescent going up on December 2 at 2.00am.
Police as well as Griffith Fire and Rescue attended the house to find it well alight - and got to work extinguishing the blaze. The fire was brought under control at around 3.00am.
Nobody was in the house at the time, and police are still investigating the cause behind the fire.
In happier news, police have sent their thanks to all those who came out to the Glow2680 festival in Memorial Park where they had set up a stand and were keeping a watchful eye on things.
With no incidents requiring their involvement despite the large numbers, a spokesperson for the police said that it was great to see everyone enjoying themselves.
" Police would like to praise all community members who attended the Light up Griffith Festival in Memorial Park, Griffith on December 1," they said.
"The festival was well attended, there were no incidents of note for police and was great to see everyone enjoying themselves."
