An annual family-friendly fun night carrying a serious awareness campaign has achieved more success than ever before.
Around 300 families and individuals flocked to Memorial Park for the Griffith Local Domestic Violence Committee's Twilight Family Fun Night on Thursday.
The event was a means to raise awareness around domestic and family violence, offering support services to those in need as well as a variety of activities and banter.
Griffith Linking Communities Network partnered with the committee to deliver the safe and inclusive event, with CEO Yvonne Wilson saying it was one of the best turnouts she has seen in the four years it has run.
"It was a hugely successful night, with plenty of families and children and a very pleasant, atmosphere," she said.
"It was a great way to highlight the importance around this issue in a safe, social way at a central location in Griffith.
"We had Griffith Soroptomists, legal and housing services, police and many more in attendance. I have to give full marks to Links For Women who were front and centre in arranging this event.
"It's getting bigger each year and I think that has a lot to do with the fact that while it is an awareness campaign, it's isn't necessarily targeted. It puts people at ease with talking about these issues."
Mrs Wilson pointed out the problem of family and domestic violence exists anywhere and everywhere, saying it will not go away without awareness as was created at last Thursday nights event.
"It's a huge issue across the board and effects everyone. It touches the majority of family lives at some stage and in some way," she said.
"It has an impact that radiates through the community and it isn't always physical. It's not something to be dismissed and until communities take responsibility for it, we will always have it."
Mrs Wilson said the night would not have been as successful as it was without the support of residents.
"We want to thank everyone for coming - they are the ones who make something like this special. You can work and plan as much as you like but it's the Griffith community that makes the difference," she said.
