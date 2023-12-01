The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith Local Domestic Violence Committee's Twilight Family Fun Night draws hundreds

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
December 1 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An annual family-friendly fun night carrying a serious awareness campaign has achieved more success than ever before.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.