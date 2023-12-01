The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

MIA politicians outline disappointment at Basin Plan decision

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated December 1 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Farrer Sussan Ley (left) and Member for Murray Helen Dalton are united in their stance following the passing of controversial water legislation in federal parliament.
Member for Farrer Sussan Ley (left) and Member for Murray Helen Dalton are united in their stance following the passing of controversial water legislation in federal parliament.

DISAPPOINTMENT is flowing in Leeton and surrounds following the passing of a controversial federal water bill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.