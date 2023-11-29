The Area News
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Murrumbidgee Irrigation CEO Brett Jones unsurprised bill voted in

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated November 30 2023 - 11:31am, first published November 29 2023 - 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murrumbidgee Irrigation CEO Brett Jones is certain the Federal government's 'restoring our rivers' amendment bill will be passed. Picture by Allan Wilson
Murrumbidgee Irrigation CEO Brett Jones is certain the Federal government's 'restoring our rivers' amendment bill will be passed. Picture by Allan Wilson

The CEO of one of the state's biggest irrigation operators said on Wednesday he had no doubt the water buybacks bill would pass the senate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.