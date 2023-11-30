Residents now have more time to nominate members of the community who are making a difference for next years Australia Day Awards.
Council has made the decision to extend the deadline for nominations from 5pm this Friday to 4pm December 8.
Griffith City mayor Doug Curran says while some nominations have been received, he would like to see a lot more and hopes the extra time frame can allow that to happen.
"We've received some in several categories but so far the numbers aren't quite what we have been hoping. With that bit of extra time I encourage more to flow through for all categories," Cr Curran said.
"So many times people say after the fact how they wished they had nominated someone, how good that would have been. Now is the time to make that happen.
"We need more people to jump on the website and do that. I have absolutely no doubt there are plenty of people in our community doing amazing things who are certainly worthy of receiving recognition."
Nominations can be made in the following categories:
Nomination forms can be found here.
