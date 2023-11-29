The Area News
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith TAFE Certificate III in fitness to include mental health component in 2024

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
November 29 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anytime Fitness manager Marc Johnson has welcomed the inclusion of a mental health class as part of Griffith TAFE's certificate III in fitness. Picture by Allan Wilson
Anytime Fitness manager Marc Johnson has welcomed the inclusion of a mental health class as part of Griffith TAFE's certificate III in fitness. Picture by Allan Wilson

Anytime Fitness manager Marc Johnson says the inclusion of a mental health class into Griffith TAFE's fitness courses from next year 'has been needed for years.'

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.