Narrandera Shire Council has decided to apply for a special rate variation with IPART

By Talia Pattison
November 30 2023 - 8:00am
Narrandera Shire Council has decided to proceed with its special rate variation application, joining Griffith City Council in doing so. Picture by Narrandera Shire Council
TWO surrounding councils to Leeton shire have now given their controversial special rate variations the green light for the next step.

