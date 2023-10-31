Griffith's Citizen of the Year, Sister Patricia Johnson, is encouraging residents to reflect and consider local heroes by nominating them for next years Australia Day Awards.
Entries are open for another month Sister Patricia said while it is a busy time of the year for people, it's also an important time to consider those who make a difference in the community.
"To nominate a person to be acclaimed as the Citizen of the Year is firstly to acknowledge that within the community and the broader area, selfless and inspiring work and achievements are being carried out to assist people and the environment all the time," Sister Patricia said.
"Why wouldn't anyone not want to live in a place where such wonders are surrounding them and such goodness happening regularly. It's important to highlight that."
Sister Patricia's appointment as Citizen of the Year came when she was nominated by the Griffith Women on Fire project.
In January she also accepted the Community Project of the Year award on behalf of that group.
She said it was a huge, rewarding and humbling honour to be picked among many amazing nominees.
"The award has a personal aspect but also a communal one," she said.
"Receiving it brought into light the women who worked with me to involve multicultural women and their children to feel part of the Griffith community when they attended the termly Women on Fire workshops comprised of cooking, learning english, swimming, food handling, sewing, knitting, creating jewellery, and much more.
"That is why I feel when a person is awarded it highlights those who assisted them in the cause for the community.
"I hope residents start thinking about who they would like to nominate and get them in as soon as they can."
Mayor, Doug Curran, said now is the time to recognise those doing extraordinary things to ensure their efforts and achievements don't go unnoticed.
"Anyone can nominate an individual or group they believe deserve recognition for their valuable selfless service," Cr Curran said.
"It is important to recognise community members that enhance the City we live in, whether that be through actions or leadership - these people deserve recognition.
"I urge members of the many community groups, sporting clubs and service organisations throughout the Griffith Local Government Area to consider nominating someone for an Australia Day Award."
Nominations can be made across the following categories:
Submissions close on Friday 1 December 2023 at 4pm, with awards presented at a ceremony to be held at the Griffith Regional Theatre on Friday 26 January 2024.
