Nominations open for 2024 Australia Day awards

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
October 31 2023 - 2:00pm
Griffith's Citizen of the Year Sister Patricia Johnson pictured with the 2023 Australia Day ambassador Khushaal Vyas and Griffith mayor Doug Curran. Picture supplied
Griffith's Citizen of the Year, Sister Patricia Johnson, is encouraging residents to reflect and consider local heroes by nominating them for next years Australia Day Awards.

