The Area News
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Tensions were high as Griffith's councillors looked to the future of the art gallery

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
November 29 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What next for art gallery project
What next for art gallery project

Tensions were high at the November 28 Griffith City Council meeting, as councillors debated the future of the proposed art gallery and cultural precinct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.