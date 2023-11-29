After several years of consultations and controversies, the Cultural Precinct Committee is winding down after the delivery of the masterplan.
The committee got off to a difficult start in October 2022, spending close to $140,000 on Conrad Gargett consultants to deliver a masterplan identifying Griffith's cultural services and output and pointing out needed improvements.
That masterplan has now been written and accepted, identifying a number of potential candidates for a future art gallery - but not deciding on a location.
Councillor and chair of the Cultural Precinct Committee Jenny Ellis said that it had been a 'huge journey' for the entire committee.
"There's been a lot of learning ... Touching base with people in the community has been a real plus - getting to know how people feel, and how important arts and culture are to people has been wonderful," she said.
"It's about becoming a part of our community outside, not just in buildings and galleries but in the main street."
Councillor Ellis added that with the proposed art gallery on an indefinite hiatus, she still had high hopes for other artistic and cultural projects - particularly emphasising Griffith's multiculturalism and diversity.
"One thing that I'd absolutely love is to get our artists - particularly our Aboriginal artists and our multicultural artists together and create an art installation somewhere that tells a story of our First Nations and then the other cultures that have come to Griffith," she said.
"That idea really excites me. I think it would be a great project to bring in all the different cultures ... Everyone knows what makes Griffith special is our multiculturalism - at our core, it's what makes us different from other regional centres."
READ MORE
Councillor and member of the committee Shari Blumer, said that it was important to have an external perspective.
"We need expertise and independence, and sometimes it's good to have that from the outside - as long as the consultants talk to people in the community as well," she said.
She added that they had learnt a lot throughout the entire process and was looking forward to seeing how they could improve Griffith's culture and artistic output.
"One of the things we learnt - we need to be better at talking to the community because we're not reaching everybody ... I think it's been educational for all of us."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.