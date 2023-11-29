The Area News
The Cultural Precinct Committee has wrapped up their task with the conclusion of the precinct masterplan

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
November 29 2023 - 12:00pm
Councillors Jenny Ellis and Shari Blumer have been busy with the Cultural Precinct Committee, but the committee has now wrapped up. Picture by Cai Holroyd
After several years of consultations and controversies, the Cultural Precinct Committee is winding down after the delivery of the masterplan.

