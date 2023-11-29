The Hanwood Cricket Club have thrown their support behind a worthy cause for the second year, raising four figures for Movember.
Members of the first and second grade sides grew moustaches, which were shaved off on Saturday evening, with the club able to raise $1840 for the Movember foundation.
Hanwood president Dean Catanzariti was happy with his club's efforts off the field.
"Really happy with how it went to raise just a bit under a couple of grand," he said.
"Just about everyone getting around with their Mo's on, and then people ask what it's all about, and that is the main objective."
The idea of throwing their support behind the Movember foundation was that people need to look out for their mates.
"Everyone knows someone who has gone through something," he said.
"It's just about looking out for your mates and helping out where you can."
