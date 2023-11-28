Despite all the forecasts of a major rain event over the weekend, all Junior Cricket went ahead as usual.
In the closest game of the round in the Blaster division, the Sixers were able to claim a win against the Thunder by the narrowest of margins.
The Sixers scored 9/76 (ave 8.44) against the Thunder's 8/64 (ave 8). Eamon Whelan topped the runscoring for the Sixers with 20 runs. Charith Kanakamedala also made a useful contribution of 13 runs, Hugo Bunn had a great day with the ball, capturing five wickets for the Thunder.
Hugo also led the way for the Thunder batsmen, making 16 runs. Levi Papandrea and Jack McClure both added nine runs to the Thunder's score and Archie Nancarrow and Braxton Catanzariti both picked up two wickets for the Sixers.
The Strikers were able to record a big win over the Hurricanes. Their score of 3/106 was always going to be hard to beat and that proved to be the case with the Hurricanes managing 5/52.
Lucas Lugton was the Strikers major run scorer with 23. Other useful contributions came from Toby Lasscock who made 14, Liam Brugger 14, Casey Ryan 13 and Flynn Crawford Ross 13.
Sarah Plummer was the only wicket taker for the Hurricanes. Runs were hard to come by for the Hurricanes, but Chevy DePaoli with 10, Leila Ruggeri nine and Zayne Dissegna all battled hard. Odin Lewis was the best of the Strikers bowlers with two wickets.
The big hitting Scorchers again dominated their opposition when they racked up 4/158 and then restricted the Heat to 16/61. George Conlan continued his run of form with 41 runs.
Cooper Hunt also scored heavily to hit up 31, Hugh Kite contributed 28 and Quade Conlan 21. Joe Irons was the only successful bowler for the Heat. Joe also top scored for the Heat with 19 runs.
Nichkhum Clark helped the score along with 13 runs. Ben Spry picked up a bag of four wickets and Hugh Kite helped out with three wickets.
Cricketer of the week is Braxton Catanzariti for a solid allround performance for the Sixers.
Batsmen were right on top in the game between Leagues Club and Hanwood with only three wickets falling during the match. Leagues did not lose a wicket in reaching their score of 0/99.
Harrison Palmer set the tone with an innings of 34 at the top of the order and Charlie Bunn wasn't far behind with 32. Harry Atkins made a handy 15. Rory Lasscock was Hanwood's main scorer. He made 30 in his team's total of 3/117. Angus Pasin chipped in with 15 runs and Myles Aitken added 13 runs.
The first day/night game of the season resulted in a win to Exies who made a good score of 9/144 against the Diggers 11/114.
There was some big hitting from Vai Patel who made 36, Bayley Hill 31 and Matt Hurst 27. Andrew Maher was the stand out bowler for the Diggers with a four wicket haul, which cost only 18 runs.
Diggers innings featured a hard hitting 26 from Hudson Crack and 20 from each of Zavier Trembath and Owen Condon. Bayley Hill completed a top class double when he picked up five wickets for 19 runs.
The performance from Bayley Hill is good enough to make him a clear winner of this weeks award.
Griffith were able to some away with a comfortable win over Coleambally on Sunday.
Coleambally were missing two of their top players which put them at a disadvantage.
Coleambally batted first and got off to a flying start and at 1/32 in the fifth over, Coly looked like getting on top of the Griffith bowling.
Vai Patel steadied the side when he skittled the opening batsman with a great yorker. Ben Spry then clean bowled two of the opposition in two balls.
From then on wickets fell regularly and Coleambally were all out for 49. Ben Spry finished with 2/0 and Vai Patel 2/10.
Griffith were off to a bad start with their first wicket falling with no runs on the board. Rory Lasscock (16 retired) and Nate Haylar (12) steadied the innings and took the score to 35.
From that point Griffith batsmen got on top and took the score to 3/138. Hugh Kite made a hard hitting 27 retired, Vai Patel 15 not out and Luke Ramsey 13 not out.
Griffith have the bye in round four before returning home on December 17.
