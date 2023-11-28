Two points separate the top five sides in the Griffith Touch men's top division after eight rounds of the season.
Marchiori Constructions maintained their lead at the top, but the chasing pack closed after they were beaten 6-5 by J Fallon Building.
It was a low-scoring first half, with both sides unable to break through the other's defence, but it was J Fallon Building who took a 2-1 lead into halftime after a try to Jonathan Morris.
Jai Kenny got over for his second early in the second half to level the game before Henry Taylor crossed for two tries either side of a length-of-the-field effort from Morris to give J Fallon Building a three-try lead.
The sides traded tries before Jack Johns and Josh De Rossi made it a one-try game, but J Fallon held on to take the win.
MJ Hams Transport secured a 7-6 win over George Duncan Electrics, while The Legend joined the fight after a 10-6 win over Guidolin Agrimac.
Meanwhile, in the battle between the top two sides in the women's top division, Heart Racers were able to come away with a 5-1 win over Applied Engineering.
RELATED
The Heart Racers were able to get a two-try lead after Johane Oberholzer and Lahni Mogliotti got over, and their defence was standing strong to any pressure from their opponents.
Jenna Richards was able to pull one back for Applied Technology before Tess Jamieson gave Heart Racers a 3-1 lead at the break.
Oberholzer scored a second after a try to Megan Lonsdale in the second half to see Heart Racers remain unbeaten after eight rounds.
In the other women's game, Physifitness came away with an 8-4 win over Gem Girls.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.