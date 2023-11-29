Last week a glitch in the Feral timing system allocated zero points to all runners. The problem remains unresolved and there are no results from this week's run on the Feral's website. All is not lost as this reporter had his camera out and took photos as the long course Feral's crossed the finish line.
This week I decided to run the short course. Walkers set of from a handicap of zero then there were a few more starters at various handicap times leading up to 8 minutes when Connor Moore and I took off. We were neck and neck for the first three meters then Connor edged away, and I lost sight of him.
Settling into a comfortable but not blistering pace I was pleased with myself as I overtook the birthday boy Vince Restagno and most others including Rodney Savage and Secretary Anthony Salmon. Harrison Palmer handicapped at 8m45s passed me about 500 meters into the run. Callum Vecchio handicapped at 11m15s cruised by me in full throttle mode just after the rotary lookout.
I am unsure of the placings but the greeting party as I finished included Connor Moore, Ruby Kenny, Harrison Palmer, Edward Palmer, Lachlan Weymouth and Callum Vecchio. Nate Mingay carrying the biggest handicap finished as always at rocket propulsion pace.
From the long course the first to appear on the last slightly up-hill leg of the run was Simon Fattore then Lachlan Date emerged about 15 meters behind him, and I thought there would be a repeat of last week's sensational sprint to the finish line.
RELATED
It wasn't to be as Lachlan crossed the line some 10 meters ahead of Simon. When questioned Simon said, "last week's sprint finish hurt too much."
In the distance Keith Riley appeared and claimed 3rd place. We waited a bit for Matt Kenny and the photo shows 4th place with a gross time of 44 minutes and 30 something seconds. The camera has Peter Stockwell finishing milliseconds ahead of Chris Fuchs for 5th and 6th. Digby Jones 7th was well ahead of Chris Palmer then came Steven Bourke.
I had a list of 26 finishers that didn't include Aidan Fattore, closer inspection of my photos shows him tucked in behind Steven's shoulder for 10th. Michael Johns was next with the clock in the background showing a gross time of 45minutes13 seconds.
Tom Mackerras 15th with the clock showing 45m41s maybe Allan Jones. The first female was Lena Sergi with the clock showing 45m56s.
Congratulations to Rita Fascianelli-McIver who clocked up the 3000km milestone during this week's run. Back from a two-week holiday which included everything but fitness training the milestone could have been reached on the short course as she only had 1.7km to go, but no, our Rita opted for the long course finishing 22nd.
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 5:30pm start. Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.