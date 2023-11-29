The Area News
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Griffith Feral Joggers Hot Foot Race three

By Ron Anson
November 29 2023 - 11:45am
Last week a glitch in the Feral timing system allocated zero points to all runners. The problem remains unresolved and there are no results from this week's run on the Feral's website. All is not lost as this reporter had his camera out and took photos as the long course Feral's crossed the finish line.

