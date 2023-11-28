Soroptimists have been out and about this month promoting the UN 16 Days of Activism.
We are saying no to violence against women and children.
Maybe you have noticed the bright new banners up and down Banna Avenue?
A big thank you to Griffith City Council and the Griffith Local Domestic Violence Committee for the funds for the new banners to be created, printed and displayed.
Our club and the DV committee have also purchased blue bibs with slogans printed front and back and we have been popping up in shopping centres, at events and in Banna Ave wearing our bibs.
During terms three and four we have supported Centacare and Western Riverina Community College in presenting English language and citizenship classes for Pakistani women.
The classes, held at Centacare, have been very well attended.
It is a great opportunity for these women to meet other women and feel a bit more connected to the wider Griffith community.
The women, Centacare and their teacher from WRCC are very keen to continue with these lessons in term one, 2024. We are working on it.
In late October we held a Mad Hatter's Tea Party for members only at the home of one of our members.
It certainly was a "mad" event with everyone dressed up to the nines, crazy hats, lots of activities, trivia sessions, raffles and a wonderful continuous high tea - all to raise funds for the Griffith Breast Cancer Support Group.
The total raised on the day was $700.
