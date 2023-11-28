The Area News
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Sergeant Terry Walsh is remembered as a strong and loyal serviceman and a dedicated member of the community

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated November 29 2023 - 11:56am, first published November 28 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sergeant Terry Walsh is remembered as a strong leader, a good mate and a loyal serviceman. Picture by Alissa Woodhouse.
Sergeant Terry Walsh is remembered as a strong leader, a good mate and a loyal serviceman. Picture by Alissa Woodhouse.

Sergeant Terry Walsh is being remembered as a strong public speaker, a powerful advocate for ex-servicemen and women and an incredibly loyal serviceman himself.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.