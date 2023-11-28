Sergeant Terry Walsh is being remembered as a strong public speaker, a powerful advocate for ex-servicemen and women and an incredibly loyal serviceman himself.
Mr Walsh first enlisted in the army in 1965, at just 22 years old and was quickly promoted to Lance Bombardier, Battery Surveyor before being deployed to Vietnam in 1967.
During his service in Vietnam, he was selected to replace Sergeant Les Cooper after an injury sent Sergeant Cooper home.
He quickly proved himself as a leader and was promoted to Sergeant in 1968, when he was told to prepare his unit to deploy to Malaya - where he spent the years between 1969 and 1971.
After six years in the Australian Army, Mr Walsh was discharged on July 6, 1971 - returning to Griffith and cementing himself as a busy member of the RSL and wider community.
In addition to his work with the RSL since his return to Australia, he volunteered with Griffith Legacy for 37 years.
Former RSL sub-branch president Hank Veenhuizen and Mr Walsh's friend of 50 years said that things at the RSL just wouldn't be the same without him around.
"He was a really good bloke," Mr Veenhuizen said.
"He was a very good organiser, and he could get up and speak which a lot of us can't or don't do ... Anzac and Remembrance Days won't be the same."
While Mr Veenhuizen said that all of Mr Walsh's qualities were commendable, there was one in particular that stood out the most to him.
"He was just always there to help ... He was a good soldier and a good mate, he will be noticeable missed within the Griffith community."
Mr Veenhuizen said that as a sergeant and a leader, he was always well-liked and level-headed no matter the situation.
Mayor Doug Curran added that the loss would be felt across Griffith.
"An outstanding gentleman that contributed so much to our community - not only through the RSL and Anzac Day services but through everything he did for the community," he said.
"It's a huge loss for Griffith."
Mr Walsh's daughter Leah wrote that while his military and post-military service was admirable, his loyalty to his friends, family and the wider community couldn't be understated.
"For those who have served Australia and returned home the notion of mateship is etched on ex-servicemen like names in stone," she said.
"While his own story of service is one worth telling, his demonstration of mateship over the past 16 years has been a special gift to Griffith, and that is a part of his story now too," she said.
Mr Walsh is remembered by wife Loretta, children and children-in-law Leah Walsh, Alissa and Jeremy Woodhouse and grandchildren Tess, Bree and Emersyn.
