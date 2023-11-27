The Griffith Demons women's side showed plenty of fight in the MIA League Final but weren't able to stop the undefeated Leeton Eagles.
The Demons secured progression to the final after coming away with a 68-54 win over West Wyalong in the semi-final earlier on Saturday.
It was a back-and-forth start to the semi-final before the Griffith side was able to break away and take a 21-point lead into the halftime break.
The gap between the two sides got as close as 13 points, but the Demons were able to maintain their composure to progress into the grand final.
Emmerson Waide top-scored for the Demons with 20 points.
While the Demons were able to take a lead at the end of the first quarter against the Eagles, the Leeton side found their form to take a 15-point lead into the halftime break.
That margin continued to grow as Leeton looked to defend from the front and would go on to secure a perfect title defence with a 70-34 win over the Demons.
