Coleambally will take on Hanwood Wanderers in the McGann Family Shield final after success during the pool stage games over the weekend.
With Exies Diggers forfeiting on Saturday night, both clubs were given the upper hand heading into the round matches on Sunday and were able to take full advantage,
The Nomads took on Exies Eagles in their remaining game and were able to come away with the win in a low-scoring affair.
The Eagles won the toss but were on the back foot early as Rohan Lacey (3/7) picked up three quick wickets to see the Exies side sitting on 3/10.
Only Ali Mehdi (11) and Ted Files (18) were able to break double digits as Shawn Iddles (3/13) did the bulk of the damage to see the Eagles side bowled out for 62.
Parwinder Singh (1/16) picked up the early wicket of Sanil Babu (9), but the Nomads looked to be on path to success with Matthew Foster (12) and Phil Burge (9) at the crease.
Even losing 5/16 wasn't enough to stop the Nomads progress, as Cooper Smith (4*) and Andrew McIntyre (2*) were able to get their side over the line with three wickets in hand.
Meanwhile, having had the morning off due to the forfeit from Diggers, Hanwood were able to book their place with a 54-run win over Leagues.
RELATED
After Hanwood won the toss and elected to bat, Owen Robinson (34) and Varun Valsalan (41*) led the way with the bat, and despite some tight bowling from Taniera Vailoa (4/22), the Wanderers were able to set 118.
It was far from an ideal start for the Panthers as Valsalan (2/8) and Rahul Giran (4/12) ripped through the Leagues top order to see them struggling at 6/22.
Dan Bozic (12) and Teao Woetai (16) were the only batters to offer any resistance as the Panthers batted out their 20 overs for just 64.
It was a tough day for the Panthers, who started their day with a defeat to the Coro Cougars.
Matt Bruce (67*) and Cooper Rand (32) set their side up for success as they set the Panthers 143 to win off their 20 overs. Teei Piawi (20) was the only Panther to get a start as the side was bowled out for 72.
Coro had a chance to put their hat into the ring for the final when they took on Exies in their final game, but it wasn't to be, as the Eagles came away with the win.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.