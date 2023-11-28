The GDCA Fourth Grade title defence continues to progress well for the Leagues Panthers as they have moved to six games unbeaten to start the season.
While after winning the toss and electing to bat, the Panthers against Exies Diggers, lost Kye Campbell (4) and Vaibhav Patel (7), Wesley Wate (54 ret.), and Harrison Palmer (21) were able to get their side back on track.
Reif Leach (39*) and Paxton Fall (17*) added some late runs to the Panthers finish their 25 overs on 4/194.
Gurnoor Singh (13) was the only Diggers player to get runs as they were bowled out for 32.
Meanwhile, Hanwood were able to come away with a nine-wicket win over Coro.
Matthew Andrighetto (51 ret.) helped get the Cougars to 89, with Josh Pentony (2/9) the pick of the bowlers for the Wanderers.
Thomas Bray (50 ret.) got Hanwood's chase off to a good start before Harry Male (15*) and Brad Whitworth (3*) got the Wanderers over the line with eight overs remaining.
Toby Rand (1/3) picked up the wicket for Coro.
