Hanwood Public School students have entered the world of debate for the first time, blitzing the competition and coming fifth out of 1000 NSW schools.
Students at Hanwood have taken up the challenge of debating for the first time this year, and after taking on local and regional challenges - went on to the state finals, where they proved their mettle against some true powerhouses.
Teacher Haizel de Peralta took up the mantle of coaching Hanwood's new debate team earlier this year, and students chosen to participate quickly found their calling - although some may have needed a little coaxing.
"I went for the free food and the hot chocolate," said Tyler Hume, one of the debaters.
Aaliyah Oldham, while admitting that the hot chocolate was good, was more into the debate itself - with one of the regional topics a particular highlight.
"There was a topic for regionals that was 'All students should choose their own groups for group assignments.' We were negative, we won that one," she said.
Ms de Peralta said that she was especially pleased with how far they had come in their first year, competing against nine other schools in the state finals.
"Before they get into the preparation room, I had to remind them about rebuttals and the arguments ... now, Aaliyah is always reminding me about the 'thinking circles.'"
The 'thinking circles' is a debate technique used to help identify and argue how a potential change would impact smaller and larger groups, from smaller family units up to countries and the world.
Mr Hume said that he had found the earlier competitions harder, as shorter speeches meant less time to prepare rebuttals.
"It was hardest when we weren't in state. Speeches were really short, like some people only spoke for 45 seconds so you didn't have time to come up with a rebuttal," he said.
While debate lends itself to argument, all the Hanwood debaters agreed on one thing and strongly encouraged students to give it a go next year.
