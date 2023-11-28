The Area News
Hanwood Public School has come fifth out of 1000 schools in the state debate championships - in their first ever attempt

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated November 29 2023 - 9:14am, first published November 28 2023 - 2:43pm
Teacher Haizel de Peralta and state debate finalists Nawshin Anjum, Aaliyah Oldham, Tyler Hume, Charlie McFarlane, Harper Ratcliffe and Sofia Agresta. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Teacher Haizel de Peralta and state debate finalists Nawshin Anjum, Aaliyah Oldham, Tyler Hume, Charlie McFarlane, Harper Ratcliffe and Sofia Agresta. Picture by Cai Holroyd

Hanwood Public School students have entered the world of debate for the first time, blitzing the competition and coming fifth out of 1000 NSW schools.

