Friday, 24 November 2023
Driver dies as crashed truck discovered, Newell Highway closed

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
November 24 2023 - 9:22am
Driver dies as crashed truck discovered, Newell Highway closed
Driver dies as crashed truck discovered, Newell Highway closed

A truck driver has died after his crashed rig was discovered off the highway near West Wyalong overnight.

