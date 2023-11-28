Repco Griffith has applauded efforts of a recent car and bike show which managed to raise just under $750 for Movember earlier this month.
The show saw a healthy contingent of cars and bikes displayed and a sizeable turnout of the people for the event on November 4.
Although Griffith's Repco Car and Motorbike Show has supported the Starlight Foundation in past years, this time around men's health - specifically mental health - was the target of fundraising.
Repco store manager Ben Murphie praised the efforts of the event's coordinator Violet Wray.
"It was her first time delivering the event and she did a wonderful job," Mr Murphie said.
"There were about 20 cars and a multitude of bikes, as well a crowd in the hundreds who flocked to check out the array of vehicles on show.
"We completely sold out of food from our barbecue - that was phenomenal. A huge thank you to the Hanwood Butchery for supplying meat free of charge. They were a huge factor for the final tally and have always generously contributed to our events," Mr Murphie said.
Ms Wray was thrilled with the success of the show, saying it offered something for young and old alike all in the name of an important cause.
"I don't think we could have asked for a better outcome," she said.
"For me, the highlight was seeing all the vehicles pull up and the excitement of everyone who was there. I was surprised by how many youngsters were there having a great time and taking an interest in all the vehicles displayed.
"I want to thank everyone for their support and a huge shout out to the community who got behind it."
