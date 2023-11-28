The Area News
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Griffith's Repco Car and Motorbike Show Movember fundraiser deemed a success

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated November 29 2023 - 9:14am, first published November 28 2023 - 12:00am
Griffith Repco store manager Ben Murphie and retail coordinator Quentan Byrne are pleased with the outcome of the recent Repco Car and Motorbike Show which raised funds for Movember. Picture by Allan Wilson
Repco Griffith has applauded efforts of a recent car and bike show which managed to raise just under $750 for Movember earlier this month.

