The Area News
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Dookie Thorne is trying out a new sound, with a full quartet changing up the mix

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
November 24 2023 - 8:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dookie Thorne and Shane Ronan - the original duo, are now adding a few more members. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Dookie Thorne and Shane Ronan - the original duo, are now adding a few more members. Picture by Cai Holroyd

Beloved local musician Dookie Thorne is moving on up in the world, adding some new members to the outfit for a full band.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.