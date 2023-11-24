Beloved local musician Dookie Thorne is moving on up in the world, adding some new members to the outfit for a full band.
While previously a strictly acoustic duo, Dookie is now adding another guitarist and a drummer to the group - which doesn't yet have a name.
He said he was excited to experiment and play in a new style.
"We're going to be singing some country, some rock, bit of soul music ... A fair bit of Aussie rock. I'm excited about that. I've only sung my originals to acoustic guitar - can't wait to put them to something new," he said.
"We've always wanted to have a full band, but everyone else in town was busy with their own bands."
READ MORE
He admitted to a bit of nervousness around playing with a full group, but was looking forward to taking his music to a new level.
"It's all new to me. I've never played in a band, but I've got up and sung with a few bands. I sang with the Madcoats a few months ago... the mechanics will be different, there's different dynamics."
He assured existing fans that he and guitarist Shane Ronan would still be performing as an acoustic duo, separately to the full band - with a wide range of upcoming performances and community events.
The record deal recently signed by the original duo has hit a snag however, with delays and illness keeping them from recording.
Dookie saw the silver lining though, with the delay allowing them to write new songs and perfect their setlist before recording.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.